Panel Examines Back To School Sales Tax Holiday For PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House Republican Policy Committee held a hearing to examine the rising cost of back-to-school supplies and explore solutions to ease the financial burden on PA families. The hearing was held at Crayola’s world headquarters in Easton. The discussion focused on Northampton County Rep. Ann Flood’s legislation, House Bill 1596, which would establish an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday in PA. Flood said, “Back-to-school shopping has become increasingly expensive.” Her legislation would provide meaningful, targeted relief to help families afford essential school supplies when they need it most. Testimony was heard from a parent, a family group, and a school counselor. The bill would create a three-week sales tax holiday for the first three weeks of August where families could buy various school supplies tax free. It covers select computer equipment under $1,500, art supplies, instructional materials, and a broad range of school supplies such as pens, pencils, backpacks, and other school essentials under $50. The bill was referred to the House Finance Committee for consideration. You can watch the hearing by clicking on the photo below.