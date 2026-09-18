Paid Leave Proposed For NICU Parents

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced by Sen. Amanda Cappelletti of Delaware & Montgomery Counties & Allegheny County Sen. Nick Pisciottano which would provide paid leave protections for parents whose newborn children require care in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. While the birth of a child is often a time of celebration, families with infants in the NIC Unit face significant emotional, medical, and financial challenges. In PA, around 1 in 10 newborns are admitted to a NIC Unit, where they may require specialized care for days, weeks, or even months. During this critical period, parents should not be forced to choose between being present for their healing child and maintaining financial stability. Modeled after recently enacted legislation in Colorado, their proposal would ensure that parents of infants receiving NIC Unit care have access to protected paid leave. The lawmakers say by establishing leave for families facing prolonged hospitalizations, we can help reduce financial and mental strain, support parent-child bonding, and improve overall outcomes for both infants and their families.