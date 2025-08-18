Paid Leave For Climate Related Disasters Proposed

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Ben Waxman plans to introduce legislation requiring all PA employers to provide a guaranteed minimum amount of paid leave for employees affected by climate-related disasters. Under his proposal, all employees would be eligible if they cannot work due to personal injury, illness, displacement, unsafe working conditions, or care obligations resulting from a climate emergency. Qualifying events include extreme weather, natural disasters linked to climate change, and any incident within a federal or state-declared disaster area. Leave will be immediately available when a qualifying emergency is declared. Employers would be reimbursed for part of the cost through a Climate Emergency Paid Leave Fund, supported by state appropriations and federal disaster aid. Waxman said by ensuring workers can stay home when conditions are dangerous, we protect lives and give communities time to recover. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support.