Package Thief Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating several package thefts that occurred yesterday around 1:30 p.m. in the Eastland Hills and Southridge Farms developments as well as the Rosewood Terrace apartment complex. A person of interest along with a vehicle was captured on several residential security cameras. The person is described as a heavier set black female, wearing a black ski mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a distinct logo, and black pants. The person of interest appears to be driving a white Dodge Journey or similar vehicle. If you recognize the individual or vehicle, contact the East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.