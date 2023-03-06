Package Protects PA Police

HARRISBURG – A legislative package is being introduced by Philadelphia County Rep. Amen Brown that seeks to protect police officers from violence while on duty. The first bill would require officers be accompanied by a partner whenever working in a critical crime area, as defined by the attorney general. The second would require that all officers wear body armor while on duty. The third would create a grant program to provide funding to municipalities to install audible gunshot detection technology in areas with high rates of firearm violence. The fourth authorizes the use of technology that facilitates the review of video data to expedite investigation of incidents involving serious bodily injuries and identifies those who perpetrated the act.