Package Proposal To Protect Abortion In PA

HARRISBURG – Two PA state Senate Democrats, Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank and Sen. Amanda Cappelletti of Montgomery & Delaware Counties, are circulating a co-sponsorship memo detailing their intent to introduce legislation called the Abortion Protections Package. The package of legislation would prohibit PA courts from cooperating with out-of-state civil and criminal courts involving abortion services and prevent officials from other states from arresting individuals in PA for an abortion-related crime. It would also instruct healthcare licensure boards not to take adverse action against providers who offer abortions to out-of-state residents and instruct insurance companies not to take adverse action against providers who offer abortions to out-of-state residents. It would also protect abortion providers’ home addresses from public discovery and protect abortion related records from disclosure in civil actions or criminal investigations. You can read their co-sponsorship memo by clicking on either lawmaker’s photo below.