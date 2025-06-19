Package Helps With Bringing AI Into PA

HARRISBURG – Some PA House Republicans plan to introduce legislation incentivizing new investment for artificial intelligence and encourage new business development without regulatory red tape. The two-bill package includes an AI Development Tax Credit encouraging AI companies to stay in PA and encouraging new companies to establish operations here. The second creates an Artificial Intelligence Consortium, tasked with vetting potential regulatory barriers and recommending legislation that provides important guardrails and encourages innovation and opportunity in the AI field. One of the sponsors of legislation, York County Rep. Joe D’Orsie says there are a growing number of start-ups in PA investing heavily in this field, but the biggest risk is the impulse to over-regulate, stunting growth, and discouraging innovation. As legislators, we must make sure entrepreneurs and innovators have an easy path to doing business in the Keystone State.