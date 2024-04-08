Package Helps PA EMS With Costs

HARRISBURG – Lackawanna County Sen. Rosemary Brown unveiled three bills that would amend PA’s municipal codes to help with emergency medical services staffing costs. Currently, municipalities have the option to enact a local tax to support EMS. However, only half of the revenue generated can be spent on personnel costs. Given the significant workforce issues EMS providers face, the current 50% cap is an impediment to hiring adequate staff and creates additional operational challenges for an already overburdened system. Brown’s bills will not change the tax rate a municipality may charge under existing law, but would allow a municipality to waive the current cap. The Senate Local Government Committee will consider Senate Bills 1132, 1133 and 1134 at a meeting held tomorrow.