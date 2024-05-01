PA Would Punish Stalkers Using Bluetooth Tracking Devices

HARRISBURG – PA is the latest state to punish someone for using a Bluetooth-connected device to track someone without their permission. The state House approved a bill that makes using a tracking device, such as Apple Air Tags, to secretly track another person part of PA’s laws against stalking. Air Tags are intended to help individuals find items that are often misplaced, such as keys, wallets or book bags. The crime would be punishable by up to 90 days in jail. House Bill 416 now goes to the state Senate, where a separate bill is pending that would make the crime punishable by up to two years in jail. Most states have a provision in state law that prohibits remote tracking, while others are adding it or increasing penalties. Several plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against Apple in December 2022 for remote stalking and despite the company’s attempt to dismiss the case, it is moving forward.