PA Work-Group Take Steps To Combat Human Trafficking

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Interagency Human Trafficking Workgroup held a human trafficking advocacy day and panel at the state capitol building. Workgroup members were joined by survivors, elected officials, advocates, and law enforcement to discuss issues currently faced in the battle against human trafficking. Following the start of an informational session that included tables and displays hosted by partner organizations, the interagency group was joined by survivors and advocates to hear first-hand accounts of their stories and learn about the various ways we can improve our systems to better support healing. Speakers included Attorney General Michelle Henry, Project Protect Survivor Mentor Liz Stein, and Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Director of Policy Ashley Walkowiak.