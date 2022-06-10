PA Women’s Sports Bill Spotlighted

HARRISBURG – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a portion of a Tuesday press conference in Harrisburg that featured some state lawmakers and national groups calling for passage of legislation protecting athletic opportunities for women and girls in PA. Senate Bill 1191 – the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act – would ensure that sports are separated by biological sex. The state Senate approved the bill this week and it now goes to the PA House, where they recently passed the House version of the bill, House Bill 972. Hear more from supporters of the women’s sports bill on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”