PA Voters Select U.S. Senate/Presidential Candidates

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick will face each other in a high-stakes U.S. Senate contest this fall. Tuesday’s primary election put the men on track for an expensive race that’s expected to help decide Senate control in the Nov. 5 election. Casey is seeking a fourth term, while McCormick is a two-time Senate challenger and a former hedge fund CEO who lost narrowly in 2022’s seven-way GOP primary. McCormick’s candidacy is shaping up as Casey’s strongest challenge in his three reelection bids. Democrat President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump won their parties’ nominations easily.