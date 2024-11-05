PA Voters Choose U.S. Senator/Area U.S. House Members

HARRISBURG – Voters will make a choice in several area U.S. House races. The 9th Congressional District race has Republican incumbent Congressman Dan Meuser against Democrat Amanda Waldman. In the 10th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Congressman Scott Perry is being challenged by Democrat Janelle Stelson. In the 11th Congressional District race, Republican incumbent Congressman Lloyd Smucker is facing a challenge by Democrat Jim Atkinson.

PA voters will be selecting candidates for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Democrat Bob Casey faces a challenge from Republican David McCormick, Libertarian John Thomas, Constitution Party’s Marty Selker, and Green Party’s Leila Hazou.