PA Voter Registration Deadline Soon

HARRISBURG – Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt reminded eligible Pennsylvanians that the April 8 deadline to register to vote in the April 23 primary is only a week away. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to use the online voter registration site, which is fast and convenient. In addition to applying for a new registration at that site, current registered voters can update their name, address or party affiliation, if desired. To be eligible to vote in the April 23 primary, a person must be a U.S. for at least one month before the primary; a resident of the election district in which the person plans to register for at least 30 days before the primary, and; at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary. Once an eligible Pennsylvanian has registered, they have two options to cast their ballot. Either in person at their assigned polling place on Election Day or by requesting, completing, and returning a mail ballot. Voters who wish to vote by mail ballot must apply by 5 p.m. April 16. The deadline for county election boards to receive completed mail ballots is 8 p.m. April 23. Voters who prefer to vote in person on primary day can find their polling place on vote.pa.gov. PA holds a closed primary, meaning that only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans can select nominees to represent their party in the Nov. 5 general election. Voters will have the opportunity to vote for their parties’ nominees in a variety of races.