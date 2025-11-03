PA Voter Guide To Prepare For Election Day

HARRISBURG – As PA voters will be going to the polls tomorrow in the general election, you may wish to consult a voter’s guide before making your decision. Whether it’s local school board members, municipal officials or state and local judges, many important positions are on the ballot this year—roles that have a profound and lasting impact on our families, our freedoms, and the values we hold dear. Tomorrow’s election is a chance to ensure our communities are led by people who reflect and respect biblical truth and the common good. PA Family Council provides a guide that’s available to help voters learn more about their candidates in order to make an informed decision when casting your ballot. The 2025 PA Voters Gide is available online by going to pafamilyvoter.com.