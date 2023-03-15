PA Veterans Exemption Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg unanimously passed legislation introduced that would exempt 100% of disabled veterans’ benefit payment from income calculations for any Commonwealth program or benefit. Senate Bill 126 would ensure veterans who receive disability compensation would not have those payments counted against them when applying to programs such as the Real Estate Property Tax Exemption, Education Gratuity Program, Veterans Temporary Assistance Program, and Military Relief Assistance Program. It would also would extend the exclusion of the veterans’ compensation benefits to his or her unmarried surviving spouse. The measure now heads to the PA House for consideration.