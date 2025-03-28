PA Veteran’s Burial Benefits Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties to connect the families of deceased veterans with available burial benefits. Senate Bill 130 would require licensed funeral directors, funeral entities or cemetery companies to notify the county veterans affairs director of a deceased service person having legal residence in the county. They would also be required to provide the decedent’s family with contact information for the county veterans affairs director, who can guide them through available benefits. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.