PA Urban Agriculture Grants Available

HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding concluded a week-long annual tour of 15 diverse projects across PA, where local individuals and groups are working together to feed community and fuel economic progress through agriculture. Redding said it’s a beautiful thing to meet inspirational people who are changing the public perception of what agriculture is. Urban agriculture is feeding PA’s future, whether it’s helping young people find inspiration and learning life skills, selling cut flowers to fund free food boxes for low-income neighbors, or putting cutting-edge science and technology to work to reduce food waste and grow healthier food. Applications are now open for 2023-24 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants. Eligible projects will improve or create programs, sharing resources or pooling agricultural products to build a neighborhood’s access to fresh, local food. Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications open today and are due at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023. Full grant guidelines are published at agriculture.pa.gov or you can click on the photo below.