PA Universal Health Coverage Bill Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – A bill to create the PA Health Care Plan, a single-payer plan to provide universal health coverage is being reintroduced by Montgomery County Rep. Pamela DeLissio. Her measure would provide for a system in which the PA HealthCare Agency would administer a plan that ensures the cost-effective delivery of covered services that range from catastrophic care to wellness and preventative care. It would preserve the private practice of medicine and the right of patients to choose their healthcare providers. She has introduced the legislation in two previous sessions. When introduced, the bill number will be House Bill 2144.