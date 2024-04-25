PA Uniform Firearms Act Updated For Medical Marijuana Users

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin has introduced a bill aimed at amending PA’s Uniform Firearms Act to align with the state’s legalization of medical marijuana. In 2016, the PA Medical Marijuana Act was enacted allowing individuals to legally treat specific medical conditions with marijuana. Since enactment, many laws have been updated to include the lawful use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. However, some PA laws, including the state’s Uniform Firearms Act, continue to view all marijuana use as unlawful. Consequently, even a person with a valid medical marijuana card is prohibited by existing law from having a license to carry a firearm. Senate Bill 1146 would make sure a valid medical marijuana cardholder is no longer considered an unlawful marijuana user and would update PA laws to ensure valid medical marijuana cardholders are not denied their rights. The measure is before the PA Senate Judiciary Committee.