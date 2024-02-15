PA Uniform Firearms Act Update For Medical Marijuana Introduced

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin plans to introduce legislation amending PA’s Uniform Firearms Act to conform with the state’s legalization of medical marijuana. In 2016, the PA Medical Marijuana Act was enacted allowing persons to legally treat specific medical conditions with marijuana. Since enactment, many laws have been updated to include the lawful use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. However, some laws, including the state’s Uniform Firearms Act, continue to view all marijuana use as unlawful. Therefore, even a person with a valid medical marijuana card is prohibited by existing law from having a license to carry a firearm. The measure will make sure a valid medical marijuana cardholder is no longer considered an unlawful marijuana user. Laughlin said, “Although marijuana remains illegal under federal law, we should be updating PA’s laws to ensure valid medical marijuana cardholders are not denied their rights.”