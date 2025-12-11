PA Unemployment Report Released

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment report for September 2025. The delay in data is the result of the federal government shutdown that began October 1. From August, PA’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in September. The U.S. unemployment rate of 4.4% was also up one-tenth of a point over the same time period. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. PA’s total non-farm jobs were up 5,800 over the month to over 6.2 million in September, the 17th consecutive month at a record high. Jobs increased from August in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest increase was in education & health services.