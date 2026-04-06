PA Unemployment Report For January 2026

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor & Industry released its preliminary employment report for January 2026. PA’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.3% from December. The PA rate matched the U.S. unemployment rate, which was also down one-tenth of a point from December. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 12,000 over the month to over 6.5 million in January. Employment was up 17,000 and unemployment declined by 5,000 from December. PA’s total nonfarm jobs were up 17,900 over the month to a record high in January. Jobs increased from December in five of 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in education & health services.