PA Unemployment Rate Unchanged

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor says the state’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at the record low of 3.4% in October. The U.S. unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point from September to 3.9%. PA’s unemployment rate was one full percentage point below its October 2022 level of 4.4%, while the national rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the year. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 2,000 over the month. Total non-farm jobs in the state were down 4,700 over the month to over 6.1 million. Jobs increased in six of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education & health services, which rose to a record high.