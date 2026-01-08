PA Unemployment Numbers For November 2025

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment report for November 2025. The state’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in November, up one-tenth of a percentage point from September. The U.S. unemployment rate of 4.6% was up two-tenths of a point over the same time period. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 20,000 over two months to over 6.5 million in November. Employment was up 13,000 from September while unemployment rose 7,000. Jobs increased from October in five of the 11 industry super-sectors. The largest was in education & health services, up 2,700 over the month to a record high.