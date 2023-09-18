PA Unemployment Numbers For August

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor & Industry released unemployment numbers for August 2023. The state’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.5% in August, remaining the lowest rate on record back to January 1976. The U.S. unemployment rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.8%. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 from July and unemployment fell by 4,000. PA’s total nonfarm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to a new record high of over 6.1 million in August. Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services which rose to a record high level. Construction and trade, transportation, & utilities also rose to record high levels in August.