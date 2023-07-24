PA Unemployment Down In June

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor reported that the unemployment rate for June 2023 declined two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.8%, the lowest rate on record back to January 1976. The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from May to 3.6%. PA‘s unemployment rate was one-half of a percentage point below its June 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year. PA‘s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 10,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 13,000. PA‘s total non-farm jobs were up 7,300 over the month to a new record high of over 6.1 million in June. This was the sixth month in a row that jobs hit a new all-time high level. Jobs increased in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services.