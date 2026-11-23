PA U.S. Senators Work Together On Two Bills

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Senate approved two bipartisan bills from PA U.S. Senators Dave McCormick and John Fetterman which preserve PA’s historic landscapes, promote tourism, and support economic development across PA. The Endless Mountains National Heritage Area Act, introduced by McCormick and Fetterman in March, would designate Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties as a National Heritage Area, preserving the region’s natural beauty and history while supporting a tourism economy that generates more than $166 million annually and supports nearly 2,000 jobs. The Washington’s Trail – 1753 National Historic Trail Feasibility Study Act led by Fetterman and cosponsored by McCormick, would authorize a study of George Washington’s historic 1753 route for potential National Historic Trail designation. The route crosses Western PA and connects historic landmarks in Pittsburgh and Erie County.