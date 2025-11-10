PA U.S. Senators Vote To End Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – After a 60-40 vote, the U.S. Senate has taken the first step to end the government shutdown after several Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies. Late Sunday, senators voted to pass compromise legislation to fund the government and hold a vote by mid-December on extending expiring health care tax credits. Democrat PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman voted to advance H.R.5371. In a statement, Fetterman said, “After 40 days as a consistent voice against shutting our government down, I voted “yes” for the 15th time to reopen. I’m sorry to our military, SNAP recipients, government workers, and Capitol Police who haven’t been paid in weeks. It should’ve never come to this. This was a failure.”

Republican PA U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick responded, “America’s working families deserve better than government shutdowns. I have stood firm at every opportunity to keep our government open and serving the people. Tonight, enough Senators put country over politics and did what’s right for America. This is an important step toward reopening our government. Let’s keep moving forward so we can deliver on the promises we made to the American people who sent us here to serve.