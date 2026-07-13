PA U.S. Senators React To Sen. Graham’s Death

WASHINGTON, DC – PA’s two U.S. Senators have reacted to the sudden death of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Republican Sen. Dave McCormick said, “Dina and I are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend, Lindsey Graham. South Carolina and our nation have lost a devoted public servant, patriot, and good man. Lindsey poured his heart into fighting for the people of South Carolina, for a strong U.S. military in which he served, and for keeping the American people safe and free. We will miss Lindsey’s legendary wit and his infectious passion for causes greater than himself. We are praying for his family, staff, and friends.” Democrat Sen. John Fetterman called it “Sudden and awful news about Senator Lindsey Graham. The United States Senate lost a foreign policy giant. On a personal level, he had always been kind, gracious, and thoughtful. Gisele and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and staff.”