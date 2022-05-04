PA U.S. Senators React To Leaked High Court Draft

WASHINGTON, DC – PA’s two U.S. senators reacted to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said, “Leaking a premature Supreme Court opinion—regardless of subject matter—undermines the Court as an institution and erodes America’s trust in this pillar of our constitutional structure. While the motive behind this leak is unclear, I’m concerned it was released as a political ploy to pressure Justices to change their views when the rule of law—not public opinion—should determine the outcome and reasoning of a case.” Democrat Sen. Bob Casey said, “If this draft opinion becomes the final opinion of the Court, I have serious concerns about what overturning almost 50 years of legal precedent will mean for women in states passing near or total bans on abortion. Congress should be working to reduce the number of abortions and unintended pregnancies and doing much more to support women and families.”