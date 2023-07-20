PA U.S. Senators Propose PFAS Protection For Veterans

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman have introduced legislation to require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide health care services and disability benefits to veterans exposed to forever chemicals called PFAS at military installations. The measure ensures that illnesses connected to PFAS exposure are considered a service-connected disability, making veterans exposed to PFAS eligible for disability payments and medical treatment from the VA. High cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, kidney cancer, and other health issues have been linked to exposure to PFAS. The military’s heavy use of a firefighting foam has resulted in widespread PFAS contamination around military sites, causing the exposure to veterans as part of their military service. In April, Casey and Fetterman announced $266 million from the EPA to remove contaminants like PFAS from PA’s water supply and upgrade the state’s water infrastructure.