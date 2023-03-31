PA U.S. Senators Offer Railway Accountability Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman have introduced legislation to address additional long-standing rail safety concerns, protect workers, and help prevent future harm to rail-side communities. The Railway Accountability Act would build on the proposals in the bipartisan Railway Safety Act introduced earlier this month. This measure would direct the Federal Railroad Administration to study wheel-related failures and derailments, enhance switch-yard safety practices, and enact commonsense brake safety measures. It also requires large freight railroad companies to join a confidential “close call” reporting system administered by the Federal Railroad Administration & NASA and ensure that railways provide sufficient reporting and safety equipment to its workers, among other improvements. The legislation has gained support by numerous labor unions. Both senators also introduced the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act to support first responders on the front lines of hazardous train derailments.

