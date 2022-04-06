PA U.S. Senators Introduce Bill To Honor Purple Heart Recipients

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey introduced legislation to honor recipients of the Purple Heart Medal by requiring the Department of Defense to include the names of certain Purple Heart recipients on its military awards website. Purple Heart recipients would have the option to voluntarily include themselves on the website. Toomey said recipients of this award — the military’s oldest award — deserve thanks and recognition for their service and sacrifice. Casey added we have an obligation to the brave men and women who have served their country and recognition of their sacrifices is the least we can do to begin to repay the nation’s debts to them. 2022 marks the 240th anniversary of the establishment of the precursor to the Purple Heart—the Badge of Military Merit—by George Washington in 1782. This year also marks the 90th anniversary of the re-established Purple Heart award.