PA U.S. Senators Comment After “One Big, Beautiful Bill” Senate Passage

WASHINGTON, DC – PA’s U.S. Senators reacted after the Senate passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Republican David McCormick said the bill would deliver tax relief to millions of PA families, secure our border, bolster our national defense, and unleash American energy potential to lower costs for consumers. Families will see an increase to the Child Tax Credit to making permanent the doubling of the standard deduction and the Employer Paid Family and Medical Leave tax credit. The bill makes the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, saving the average PA family $2,500 each year while also giving workers no tax on tips and no tax on overtime. McCormick added that no bill is perfect, but these provisions will make a real difference in the lives of people.

Democrat John Fetterman called the bill “a disaster” because it blows up debt, guts Medicaid and SNAP, and hands tax breaks to the wealthy. Fetterman added, “My colleagues on the other side of the aisle wrote and passed this 940-page bill without giving us time to read it. I’ll keep fighting to protect health care, defend nutrition assistance, block giveaways for billionaires, and prevent trillions more added to our national debt. This bill is now in the hands of my colleagues in the House, where hopefully a handful of Republicans will put their constituents before campaign donors and shut this down.”