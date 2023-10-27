PA U.S. Senator Proposes School Anti-Bullying/Harassment Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey introduced legislation to safeguard against bullying and harassment in K-12 schools. The bill would require school districts to adopt codes of conduct specifically prohibiting bullying and harassment on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics), disability, and religion. The Safe Schools Improvement Act will require schools and school districts receiving federal funds to specifically prohibit bullying and harassment; provide annual notice to parents, students, and education officials on prohibited conduct and procedures for students or parents to report incidents of bullying or harassment; and support efforts to prevent and respond to incidents of bullying and harassment both in school and online through prevention programs and policies with proven effectiveness.