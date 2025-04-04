PA U.S. Senator In The Spotlight

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features PA U.S. Sen. David McCormick talking about his role in our federal government, his various committee assignments, and the work of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. The GOP lawmaker supports the work of DOGE in finding waste, fraud, and abuse and says Pennsylvanians have conveyed to him their concerns over their work. Hear more from PA U.S. Sen. David McCormick on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”