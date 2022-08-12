PA U.S. Senate Candidates On Campaign Trail

HARRISBURG – Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is scheduled to officially return to the campaign trail today. He’s been sidelined for more than 90 days after suffering a stroke. Fetterman, who is also PA’s lieutenant governor, will address voters this evening in Erie County. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that he has officially committed to five moderated debates across PA. Oz may consider other debate opportunities. Fetterman’s campaign also received invitations to these debates, but his campaign has not yet made any commitments.