PA U.S. Senate Candidates Casey/McCormick Debate Tonight

HARRISBURG (AP) – A debate between Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick takes place tonight in a race that could help determine control of the chamber in November’s election. The 60-minute debate starts at 8 p.m. across PA and streamed live online. The debate is being hosted by WHTM-TV in Harrisburg. Casey is seeking a fourth term and is facing what he calls his toughest re-election challenge. Casey is PA’s longest-serving Democrat in the U.S. Senate. McCormick is making his second run for Senate after losing in 2022’s Republican primary. He is a former hedge fund CEO who served in former President George W. Bush’s administration. Also on the Nov. 5 Senate ballot are John Thomas of the Libertarian Party, Leila Hazou of the Green Party, and Marty Selker of the Constitution Party. They were not invited to the debate.