PA U.S. Senate Candidates Back To Campaigning

HARRISBURG – PA Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman officially returned to the campaign trail. He was sidelined for over 90 days after suffering a stroke that threatened his life and political strength in one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests. Fetterman spoke Friday for nearly 11 minutes, haltingly at times, as he addressed several hundred voters in Erie. PA Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz was campaigning this weekend around the state. Oz has officially committed to five moderated debates across PA and may consider other debate opportunities. Fetterman’s campaign received invitations to these debates, but his campaign has not yet made any commitments.