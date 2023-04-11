PA Treasury To Hold Online Auction

HARRISBURG – The PA Treasury will be holding an online auction of unclaimed property Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13. The auction will feature 4,250 items from Treasury’s vault, including fine jewelry, coins, currency, and many other items. PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity says all items up for auction can be seen at the website – pookandpook.com. Persons wishing to bid may also register at the website. Treasury items listed in the auction are subject to change at any time prior to the sale. Treasury employees and immediate family members are prohibited from bidding in the auctions.