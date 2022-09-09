PA Treasury Has Property For Grandparents

HARRISBURG – In honor of Grandparents Day this Sunday, PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced over $9 million is owed to the 38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name. Unclaimed property includes things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, insurance policies, tangible property like the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes, and more. The state’s unclaimed property law requires businesses to report unclaimed property to the Treasury after three years of dormancy. The state Treasury is seeking the owners of more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property. The average claim is worth nearly $1,500. You can search Treasury’s unclaimed property database to see if you or someone you know has property waiting to be claimed at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.