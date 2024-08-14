PA Treasury Donates Unclaimed Property Gift Cards To Nonprofits

HARRISBURG – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that more than $21,000 in unclaimed property gift cards are being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, Special Olympics Pennsylvania, and Veterans Multi-Service Center. Garrity said they are always working to return unclaimed property to rightful owners, but there are some cases, like the gift cards being donated, where that’s simply impossible to do. The PA Treasury has made similar donations several times in the past, including in 2019 and 2017. Garrity urged people to check for unclaimed property that might be theirs. More than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property is currently waiting to be claimed. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property with the average claim worth about $1,600. You can search the PA Treasury’s unclaimed property database by clicking on the picture below.