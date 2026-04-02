PA Treasury Donates To Five Non-Profits

HARRISBURG – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity was joined by nonprofit leaders at the state Treasury’s vault to announce that nearly $38,000 in unclaimed property gift cards and items including electronics, tools, and children’s toys are being donated to five different non-profits across the state. The gift cards – comprised of retail, restaurant, and general-use cards – and other items were reported as unclaimed property to Treasury by PA police departments. Because the items were reported to Treasury with no information regarding the rightful owners, they are being donated to the non-profits. Locally, Lebanon County’s The Caring Cupboard in Palmyra received over $7,500 worth of items. Executive Director, David Fitzkee said the contribution enhances their ability to provide nutritious food and essential items to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in their community.