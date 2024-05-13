PA Town’s Limits On Political Lawn Signs Are Unconstitutional

HARRISBURG (AP) – A federal appeals court panel says a Cumberland County town’s ordinance designed to cut down on lawn signs is unconstitutional, saying its limitations on political lawn signs violates the free speech rights of residents. The decision by a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling against Camp Hill Borough. In the 11-page decision, a judge wrote that the 2021 ordinance discriminates between types of content, is overly broad, and lacks a compelling reason to limit free speech. The borough says it hasn’t decided whether to appeal. It says it wrote the ordinance to protect aesthetics and improve traffic safety.