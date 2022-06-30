PA To Start Fiscal Year Without Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as the Wolf Administration and top Republican lawmakers planned to work through the deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being kept secret. As of today, negotiators had yet to fully brief rank-and-file lawmakers or publish the details of budget-related legislation. Without a new budget signed into law by Friday, the state will lose the authority to make some payments. Negotiations in closed-door talks revolve around a substantial amount of new aid for public schools and various concessions by the Democrat governor to Republican lawmakers who control the Legislature.