PA To Restrict Animal Sedative Linked To Overdoses

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration will add xylazine to the state’s list of controlled substances, tightening regulations on the drug, and allowing authorities to charge people who violate those rules. Xylazine will be added as a “schedule III” drug under PA’s controlled substance law. In late March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took similar action while West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a similar restriction. Last week, the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy named xylazine as an “emerging threat” when it’s mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl. Officials want to know how much is diverted from veterinary use and how much is made illicitly.