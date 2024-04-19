PA To Move All School Standardized Testing Online

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro says his administration will move all standardized school assessment tests online. The goal is to save more classroom time for instruction, create a more user-friendly exam for students, and relieve a burden from teachers and administrators. Students will be able to complete the tests more quickly, saving an average of 30 minutes per test. Shapiro said about one-third of PA schools already provide the tests online. Under his plan, all schools will be required to administer the tests online in 2026, instead of pencil-and-paper tests. Grades 3-8 take the PA System of School Assessment in the spring. Grades 9-12 take the Keystone end-of-course tests in the spring.