PA To Make Animal Sedative A Controlled Substance

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to sign legislation to criminalize the misuse of a powerful animal tranquilizer called xylazine that is showing up in supplies of illicit drugs and contributing to a growing number of human overdose deaths. Shapiro received the bill yesterday after it was approved by the state House and Senate in the past week. Under House Bill 1661, xylazine will be listed as a “schedule III” drug under PA’s controlled substance law, formalizing an order that Shapiro issued last year when the Commonwealth joined a growing list of states that were moving to restrict access to xylazine. It will remain legal for its intended use by veterinarians.