PA Team Responds To Texas Floods

HARRISBURG – Members of PA Task Force One have been activated to lead a multi-state support team for search, rescue, and vital response to the devastating flooding in Texas. The group is composed of members specializing in search, rescue, medicine, hazardous materials, logistics and planning, including technical specialists such as physicians, structural engineers, and canine search teams. The task force can split into two to conduct around-the-clock search and rescue operations in 12-hour shifts.